    Gun Shoot [Image 7 of 7]

    Gun Shoot

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Brian Schutt, from Staten Island, New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) security department, fires a 9mm pistol at a target during a gun shoot July 26, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    VIRIN: 200726-N-YW264-1112
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gun Shoot [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

