Master-at-Arms 1st Class Brian Schutt, from Staten Island, New York, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) security department, fires a 9mm pistol at a target during a gun shoot July 26, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2020 Date Posted: 07.26.2020 16:41 Photo ID: 6286732 VIRIN: 200726-N-YW264-1112 Resolution: 4591x3279 Size: 6.19 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gun Shoot [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.