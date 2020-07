Local First Responders Conduct a Mutual Aid Response Exercise at the Grayling Army Airfield

First responders leave the Grayling Army Airfield after concluding a simulated aircraft crash during a mutual aid response exercise at Northern Strike 20, Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 26, 2020. Northern Strike is designed to challenge the training audience with multiple forms of convergence that advances interoperability across multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adam Parent)

