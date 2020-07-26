Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local First Responders Conduct a Mutual Aid Response Exercise at the Grayling Army Airfield [Image 2 of 5]

    Local First Responders Conduct a Mutual Aid Response Exercise at the Grayling Army Airfield

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Adam Parent 

    Michigan National Guard

    A first responder from the Grayling Fire Department responds to a simulated aircraft crash during a mutual aid response exercise at the Grayling Army Airfield during Northern Strike 20, Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 26, 2020. Northern Strike is designed to challenge the training audience with multiple forms of convergence that advances interoperability across multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adam Parent)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.26.2020 15:50
    Photo ID: 6286692
    VIRIN: 200726-A-XL723-857
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local First Responders Conduct a Mutual Aid Response Exercise at the Grayling Army Airfield [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Adam Parent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

