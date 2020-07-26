USAREUR Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Spc. Raymond Tarango, 18th Military Police Brigade, receives his last grid point on the land navigation course during the U.S. Army Europe European Best Warrior Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, July 26, 2020. The competition is an annual event with competitors assigned to United States Army Europe and United States Army Africa. Officers, noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers compete in separate categories and are evaluated on general military knowledge, physical fitness and common military tasks. Winners in the NCO and junior enlisted categories will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe at the Army Best Warrior Competition at Fort Lee, Virginia. For more information about the competition, visit https://www.eur.army.mil/EBWC/. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Denice Lopez)

