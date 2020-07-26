Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 10]

    USAREUR Best Warrior Competition

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Spc. Denice Lopez 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Emily Allen, U.S. Army NATO, finds a grid point on the land navigation course during the U.S. Army Europe European Best Warrior Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, July 26, 2020. The U.S. Army Europe European Best Warrior Competition is an annual event with competitors assigned to United States Army Europe and United States Army Africa. Officers, noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers compete in separate categories and are evaluated on general military knowledge, physical fitness and common military tasks. Winners in the NCO and junior enlisted categories will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe at the Army Best Warrior Competition at Fort Lee, Virginia. For more information about the competition, visit https://www.eur.army.mil/EBWC/. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Denice Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.26.2020 15:49
    Photo ID: 6286684
    VIRIN: 200726-A-ON752-0035
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR Best Warrior Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Denice Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAREUR
    U.S.Army
    EBWC
    StrongEurope
    WeAreNato

