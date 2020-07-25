Pearl Harbor Ships Sortie in Response to Hurricane Douglas

200725-N-SF508-0263 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 25, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) transits the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam channel in response to Hurricane Douglas. Ships that sortie will be positioned to help respond after the storm, if needed.The Navy orders a sortie during potentially extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of significant damage to ships, submarines and piers during high winds and seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Oki/Released)

