Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pearl Harbor Ships Sortie in Response to Hurricane Douglas [Image 2 of 4]

    Pearl Harbor Ships Sortie in Response to Hurricane Douglas

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Oki 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    200725-N-SF508-0166 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 25, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in response to Hurricane Douglas. Ships that sortie will be positioned to help respond after the storm, if needed.The Navy orders a sortie during potentially extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of significant damage to ships, submarines and piers during high winds and seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Oki/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 23:59
    Photo ID: 6286478
    VIRIN: 200725-N-SF508-0166
    Resolution: 5644x3755
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pearl Harbor Ships Sortie in Response to Hurricane Douglas [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Charles Oki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pearl Harbor Ships Sortie in Response to Hurricane Douglas
    Pearl Harbor Ships Sortie in Response to Hurricane Douglas
    Pearl Harbor Ships Sortie in Response to Hurricane Douglas
    Pearl Harbor Ships Sortie in Response to Hurricane Douglas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Navy
    Hawaii
    PACFLT
    Hurricane Douglas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT