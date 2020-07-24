Forward refueling

U.S. Soldiers with Echo Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade train on the use of a fat cow at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. A fat cow is a piece of refueling equipment, designed to be rapidly employed in a forward area. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jennifer Raley)
