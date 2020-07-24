Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forward refueling

    Forward refueling

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with Echo Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade train on the use of a fat cow at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. A fat cow is a piece of refueling equipment, designed to be rapidly employed in a forward area. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jennifer Raley)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forward refueling [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

