200716-N-OW019-0008 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 16, 2020) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Vincent Tadeo, from Wantagh, N.Y., assigned to the Battlecats of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, perform maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter in the hangar aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2020 09:01
|Photo ID:
|6286014
|VIRIN:
|200716-N-OW019-0008
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|798.86 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailor conducts Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT