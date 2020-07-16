Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors perform maintenance [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailors perform maintenance

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200716-N-OW019-0001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 16, 2020) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Vincent Tadeo, left, from Wantagh, N.Y., and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Marley Crawford, from St. Augustine, Fla., both assigned to Battlecats of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, perform maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter in the hangar of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 09:03
    Photo ID: 6286011
    VIRIN: 200716-N-OW019-0001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 746.01 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
    Hometown: WANTAGH, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors perform maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors perform maintenance
    Sailor conducts Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Princeton
    MH-60R
    HSM 73

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT