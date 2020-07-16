Sailors perform maintenance

200716-N-OW019-0001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 16, 2020) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Vincent Tadeo, left, from Wantagh, N.Y., and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Marley Crawford, from St. Augustine, Fla., both assigned to Battlecats of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, perform maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter in the hangar of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

