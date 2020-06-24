SAPPER COMPANY CALFEX

U.S. Army SGT. Kevin Burrell assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, throws smoke during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 24, 2020. The exercise is part of an overall training progression in order to maintain combat readiness in preparation for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation later this year. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

