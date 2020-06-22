A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, watches as Engineers from Sapper Company reduce an obstacle during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 22, 2020. The exercise is part of an overall training progression in order to maintain combat readiness in preparation for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation later this year. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2020 04:01
|Photo ID:
|6285893
|VIRIN:
|200622-A-NO077-687
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|KAHUKU, HI, US
This work, SAPPER COMPANY CALFEX [Image 4 of 4], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS
