    Antietam Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 3 of 4]

    Antietam Conducts Underway Replenishment

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    200722-N-VF045-1065
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 22, 2020) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Corey Hammond, from Bellefontaine, Ohio, fires a shot line to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) from the forecastle aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antietam Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    replenishment
    usns
    USS Antietam
    m14
    CG 54
    Antietam Sailor

