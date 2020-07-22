200722-N-VF045-1065

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 22, 2020) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Corey Hammond, from Bellefontaine, Ohio, fires a shot line to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) from the forecastle aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.25.2020 01:37 Photo ID: 6285823 VIRIN: 200722-N-VF045-1065 Resolution: 2569x3596 Size: 810.69 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Antietam Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.