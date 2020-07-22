Antietam Conducts Underway Replenishment

200722-N-VF045-1006

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 22, 2020) Seaman Ben Helms, from Pasadena, Calif., checks comms as the phone and distancing line signalman on the forecastle aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) before a dual underway replenishment with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

