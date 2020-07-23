PHILIPPINE SEA (July 23, 2020) – Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Ryan Francis, from Miami, installs an electronic support into an MH-60R Seahawk assigned the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, to alert the crew when detected by radar, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). HSM-77 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)
This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Conducts Helicopter Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
