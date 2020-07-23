PHILIPPINE SEA (July 23, 2020) – Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Ryan Francis, from Miami, installs an electronic support into an MH-60R Seahawk assigned the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, to alert the crew when detected by radar, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). HSM-77 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 20:13 Photo ID: 6285682 VIRIN: 200723-N-YQ181-1028 Resolution: 3716x2654 Size: 820.83 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Conducts Helicopter Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.