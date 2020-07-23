Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailor Conducts Helicopter Maintenance [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Sailor Conducts Helicopter Maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Seaman Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 23, 2020) – Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Ryan Francis, from Miami, installs an electronic support into an MH-60R Seahawk assigned the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, to alert the crew when detected by radar, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). HSM-77 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 20:13
    Photo ID: 6285682
    VIRIN: 200723-N-YQ181-1028
    Resolution: 3716x2654
    Size: 820.83 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Conducts Helicopter Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    CVW 5
    USS Ronald Reagan
    HSM-77
    CTF 70
    Saberhawks
    CSG 5
    Indo-Pacific

