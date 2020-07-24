Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tennessee National Guard Conduct Air Traffic Control Training at Northern Strike 20 [Image 3 of 4]

    Tennessee National Guard Conduct Air Traffic Control Training at Northern Strike 20

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Michigan National Guard

    A team of U.S. Army Air Traffic Control Operators assigned to 1st Battalion, 107th Airfield Operations Battalion, based out of Tullahoma, Tennessee, use an Air Traffic Navigation, Integration, and Coordination System to communicate with the crew of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and give guidance on the helicopter's flight path over the Grayling Army Airfield as part of a training exercise during Northern Strike 20, Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 24, 2020. Northern Strike is designed to challenge the training audience with multiple forms of convergence that advances interoperability across multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 17:51
    Photo ID: 6285474
    VIRIN: 200724-Z-RA871-0049
    Resolution: 1500x999
    Size: 1019.58 KB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard Conduct Air Traffic Control Training at Northern Strike 20 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tennessee National Guard Conduct Air Traffic Control Training at Northern Strike 20
    Tennessee National Guard Conduct Air Traffic Control Training at Northern Strike 20
    Tennessee National Guard Conduct Air Traffic Control Training at Northern Strike 20
    Tennessee National Guard Conduct Air Traffic Control Training at Northern Strike 20

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Tennessee National Guard
    Integration
    Coast Guard
    Camp Grayling
    ATNAVICS
    and Coordination System
    Air Traffic Navigation
    1-107th Airfield Operation Battalion
    Northern Strike 20
    1-107th AOB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT