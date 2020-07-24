Tennessee National Guard Conduct Air Traffic Control Training at Northern Strike 20

A team of U.S. Army Air Traffic Control Operators assigned to 1st Battalion, 107th Airfield Operations Battalion, based out of Tullahoma, Tennessee, use an Air Traffic Navigation, Integration, and Coordination System to communicate with the crew of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and give guidance on the helicopter's flight path over the Grayling Army Airfield as part of a training exercise during Northern Strike 20, Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 24, 2020. Northern Strike is designed to challenge the training audience with multiple forms of convergence that advances interoperability across multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners.

