1SG Brandon Soles

Soldier Spotlight: 1st Sgt. Brandon Soles, first sergeant for Echo Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade.
"His Soldiers have great confidence in his abilities and great trust," said Sgt. Carissa Diggs. "He'll make you laugh when you want to be mad and has an interesting way of talking people off the ledge."
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Carissa Diggs)
