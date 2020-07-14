Air traffic Control on the Move

Captain Daniel Hochhalter, commander of the 243rd Air Traffic Control Squadron with the 153rd Airlift Wing Wyoming Air National Guard, shares his positive thoughts on the outcome of the exercise on July 13, 2020 at Camp Guernsey Wyo. The 243rd ATCS is one of only ten Air National Guard Air Traffic Control Squadrons located throughout the United States. Their mission is to deploy and employ Air Traffic Control services worldwide and an important part of the Guard air traffic control mission includes establishing bases in locations without existing air traffic control facilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jon Alderman)

