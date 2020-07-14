Air traffic Control on the Move

Members from the 243rd Air Traffic Control Squadron with the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, convoy their mobile air traffic control equipment back to Cheyenne, Wyoming from the tactical dirt air strip at Camp Guernsey on July 13, 2020 Cheyenne Wyo. The 243rd ATCS is one of only ten Air National Guard Air Traffic Control Squadrons located throughout the United States. Their mission is to deploy and employ Air Traffic Control services worldwide and an important part of the Guard air traffic control mission includes establishing bases in locations without existing air traffic control facilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jon Alderman)

Date Taken: 07.14.2020
Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US