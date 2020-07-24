The New Marines of Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 24, 2020. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 14:21
|Photo ID:
|6285059
|VIRIN:
|200724-M-VX661-1036
|Resolution:
|6631x4421
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Graduation [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
