    Bravo Company Graduation [Image 6 of 11]

    Bravo Company Graduation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    The New Marines of Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 24, 2020. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 14:21
    Photo ID: 6285058
    VIRIN: 200724-M-VX661-1034
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Graduation [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #MCRDSD #RecruitTraining

