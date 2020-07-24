CVW 1 Change of Command

VIRGINA BEACH, Va. (July 24, 2020) Capt. Matthew Barr (right), commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, gives a speech after receiving command from Capt. Robert Gentry (left) at Naval Air Station Oceana. CVW 1 conducts aircraft carrier-based strike warfare operations and assists in the planning, coordination and integration of eight squadrons to provide combat readiness to the carrier strike group and combatant commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor)
|07.24.2020
|07.24.2020 13:43
|6285026
|200724-N-LV363-0165
|2826x2064
|548.34 KB
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|2
|0
|0
