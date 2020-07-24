Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CVW 1 Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    CVW 1 Change of Command

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINA BEACH, Va. (July 24, 2020) Capt. Matthew Barr (right), commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, gives a speech after receiving command from Capt. Robert Gentry (left) at Naval Air Station Oceana. CVW 1 conducts aircraft carrier-based strike warfare operations and assists in the planning, coordination and integration of eight squadrons to provide combat readiness to the carrier strike group and combatant commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

