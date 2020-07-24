CVW 1 Change of Command

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 24, 2020) Capt. Matthew Barr, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 relieves Capt. Robert Gentry at an aerial change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana. CVW 1 conducts aircraft carrier-based strike warfare operations and assists in the planning, coordination and integration of eight squadrons to provide combat readiness to the carrier strike group and combatant commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor)

