Soldiers of Kansas Army National Guard 35th Military Police Company, 891st Engineer Battalion, 635th Regional Support Group received training from Technical Trooper Derek Carr on Kansas Highway Patrol tactics for reasonable suspicion, probable cause and how to conduct proper vehicle searches July 16 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Topeka. The training was part of collaborative efforts between the KSARNG and the Kansas Highway Patrol to increase readiness and mutual understanding so they can provide assistance to one another when the need arrives.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 13:49 Photo ID: 6285022 VIRIN: 200715-Z-PT084-001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 515.75 KB Location: TOPEKA, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th Military Police train with Kansas Highway Patrol [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Madison Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.