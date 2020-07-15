Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Military Police train with Kansas Highway Patrol [Image 2 of 2]

    35th Military Police train with Kansas Highway Patrol

    TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Madison Frazier 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of Kansas Army National Guard 35th Military Police Company, 891st Engineer Battalion, 635th Regional Support Group received training from Technical Trooper Derek Carr on Kansas Highway Patrol tactics for reasonable suspicion, probable cause and how to conduct proper vehicle searches July 16 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Topeka. The training was part of collaborative efforts between the KSARNG and the Kansas Highway Patrol to increase readiness and mutual understanding so they can provide assistance to one another when the need arrives.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 13:49
    Location: TOPEKA, KS, US 
    TAGS

    Readiness
    Military Police
    Kansas Army National Guard
    Kansas Highway Patrol
    Kansas Proud

