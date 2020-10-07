Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Great Lakes CO Receives John F. Kennedy Leadershi

    Great Lakes CO Receives John F. Kennedy Leadershi

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 10, 2020) Jean Brown, the executive director of the Chicago Federal Executive Board, presents the John F. Kennedy award to Capt. Ray Leung, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer. Chicago Federal Executive Board (CFEB) represents over 45,000 Federal employees within the Greater Chicagoland area, including 43 agencies in 178 offices located in the including the following eleven counties: Cook, DuPage, McHenry, Lake, Will, Grundy, DeKalb, Kendall, and Kane in Illinois, and Lake and Porter in Indiana. Their combined federal efforts serve about 8,861,000 people. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Awards
    Naval Station Great Lakes
    Navy
    Great Lakes
    US Navy
    Chicago Federal Executive Board

