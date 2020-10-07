Great Lakes CO Receives John F. Kennedy Leadershi

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 10, 2020) Jean Brown, the executive director of the Chicago Federal Executive Board, presents the John F. Kennedy award to Capt. Ray Leung, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer. Chicago Federal Executive Board (CFEB) represents over 45,000 Federal employees within the Greater Chicagoland area, including 43 agencies in 178 offices located in the including the following eleven counties: Cook, DuPage, McHenry, Lake, Will, Grundy, DeKalb, Kendall, and Kane in Illinois, and Lake and Porter in Indiana. Their combined federal efforts serve about 8,861,000 people. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

