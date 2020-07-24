Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet and Family Employee Recognized for 40 Years of Service [Image 1 of 2]

    Fleet and Family Employee Recognized for 40 Years of Service

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 24, 2020) Capt. Ray Leung, commanding officer, Naval Station Great Lakes, presents a certificate to Joyce McBride in recognition of her 40 years of service to Fleet and Family. Naval Station Great Lakes serves several tenant commands , training the next generation of Sailors for the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    Fleet and Family Employee Recognized for 40 Years of Service
    Great Lakes CO Receives John F. Kennedy Leadershi

