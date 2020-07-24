Fleet and Family Employee Recognized for 40 Years of Service

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 24, 2020) Capt. Ray Leung, commanding officer, Naval Station Great Lakes, presents a certificate to Joyce McBride in recognition of her 40 years of service to Fleet and Family. Naval Station Great Lakes serves several tenant commands , training the next generation of Sailors for the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

