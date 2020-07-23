Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A family legacy at Incirlik AB [Image 2 of 2]

    A family legacy at Incirlik AB

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Sedat Arabaci, 39th Operation Support Squadron, smiles for a photo July 23, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Arabaci has worked at Incirlik Air Base for 34 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 10:55
    Photo ID: 6284816
    VIRIN: 200723-F-SZ127-0081
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A family legacy at Incirlik AB [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A family legacy at Incirlik AB
    A family legacy at Incirlik AB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A family legacy at Incirlik AB

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    Family
    USAF
    Titans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT