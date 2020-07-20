Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Emirhan Arabaci (left) and Sedat Arabaci (right), 39th Operations Squadron translators, stand together for a picture July 20, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Sedat and Emirhan are a father-son duo working side-by-side at the 39th OSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A family legacy at Incirlik AB [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik
    Family
    USAF
    Titans

