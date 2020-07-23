Multicomponent Training at Camp Grayling

Multicomponent Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC's) Joint Fires Observers (JFOs), and Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) members conduct training at Camp Grayling, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan during Northern Strike 20, July 23, 2020. Northern Strike is designed to challenge the training audience with multiple forms of convergence that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)
