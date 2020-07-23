Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Telling The Northern Strike 20 Story [Image 5 of 5]

    Telling The Northern Strike 20 Story

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    Public affairs specialist, Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna of the 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Battle Creek, Mich., and Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor of the 127th Wing, Air National Guard Base Selfridge, Mich., conduct an interview with Training Officer, U.S. Army Capt. Aaron Bickerstaff, from the 125th Infantry Regiment, Saginaw, Mich., at Camp Grayling, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan during Northern Strike 20, July 23, 2020. Northern Strike is designed to challenge the training audience with multiple forms of convergence that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Telling The Northern Strike 20 Story [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

