Public affairs specialist, Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna of the 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Battle Creek, Mich., and Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor of the 127th Wing, Air National Guard Base Selfridge, Mich., conduct an interview with Training Officer, U.S. Army Capt. Aaron Bickerstaff, from the 125th Infantry Regiment, Saginaw, Mich., at Camp Grayling, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan during Northern Strike 20, July 23, 2020. Northern Strike is designed to challenge the training audience with multiple forms of convergence that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 10:44
|Photo ID:
|6284770
|VIRIN:
|200723-Z-EZ686-0072
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Telling The Northern Strike 20 Story [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
