Explosive ordnance technicians conduct flight operations.

    SEVILLE, SPAIN

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Katie Cox 

    Commander Task Force 68

    200723-N-CE622-0282
    SEVILLE, Spain (July 23, 2020) -- An explosive ordnance disposal technician, from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8 (EODMU 8), assigned to Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Task Force (CTF) 68, conducts a free fall jump as part of flight operations, July 23, 2020. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Katie Cox/Released)

