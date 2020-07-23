200723-N-CE622-0187

SEVILLE, Spain (July 23, 2020) -- Explosive ordnance disposal technicians, from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8 (EODMU 8), assigned to Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Task Force (CTF) 68, conduct free fall jumps as part of flight operations, July 23, 2020. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Katie Cox/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 08:39 Photo ID: 6284642 VIRIN: 200723-N-CE622-0187 Resolution: 4717x3145 Size: 6 MB Location: SEVILLE, ES Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Explosive ordnance technicians conduct flight operations. [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Katie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.