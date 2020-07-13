Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron Airmen keep 'eyes on the skies' at Al Udeid [Image 2 of 2]

    727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron Airmen keep 'eyes on the skies' at Al Udeid

    QATAR

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Mannion, 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron Detachment 3 heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration craftsman, sits in his unit shop at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 13, 2020. Mannion was awarded Team AUAB Non-Commissioned Officer of the 2nd Quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

    This work, 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron Airmen keep 'eyes on the skies' at Al Udeid [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

