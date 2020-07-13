U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Charles Lucas, 727th Air Expeditionary Squadron Detachment 3 electrical power production journeyman, poses for at photo at his unit at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 13, 2020. Lucas is stationed out of Hill Air Force Base, Utah and this is his first deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 07:27 Photo ID: 6284570 VIRIN: 200713-F-VH373-0079 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 6.64 MB Location: QA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron Airmen keep 'eyes on the skies' at Al Udeid [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.