Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Maintenance on Fighter Jet [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Maintenance on Fighter Jet

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Seaman Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 23, 2020) Sailors conduct low-power testing for an FA-18E Super Hornet pilot assigned to the “Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), to ensure engine systems are fully operational before taking flight. VFA-115 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward-deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 06:17
    Photo ID: 6284532
    VIRIN: 200723-N-YQ181-1040
    Resolution: 3109x2221
    Size: 804.06 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Maintenance on Fighter Jet [Image 2 of 2], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Maintenance on Fighter Jet
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Maintenance on Fighter Jet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Eagles
    CVN 76
    CVW 5
    VFA-115
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CTF 70
    CSG 5
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT