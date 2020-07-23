U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Maintenance on Fighter Jet

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 23, 2020) Sailors conduct low-power testing for an FA-18E Super Hornet pilot assigned to the “Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), to ensure engine systems are fully operational before taking flight. VFA-115 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward-deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

