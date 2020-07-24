USAG Wiesbaden child care centers keep safety top of mind

WIESBADEN, Germany - Hazel Ann Swan, supervisory program specialist at the Child Development Center, takes a child’s temperature July 24 during morning drop off. CDCs at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden have implemented safety measures as they provide care to the children of mission-critical personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

