USAG Wiesbaden child care centers keep safety top of mind

WIESBADEN, Germany - Sgt. Luis Steven Pineda helps daughter Daniella wash her hands before dropping her off at the Child Development Center July 24 on Clay Kaserne. CDCs at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden have implemented safety measures as they provide care to the children of mission-critical personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
