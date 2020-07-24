Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAG Wiesbaden child care centers keep safety top of mind [Image 1 of 7]

    USAG Wiesbaden child care centers keep safety top of mind

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Emily Jennings  

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - Sgt. Luis Steven Pineda helps daughter Daniella wash her hands before dropping her off at the Child Development Center July 24 on Clay Kaserne. CDCs at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden have implemented safety measures as they provide care to the children of mission-critical personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 05:13
    Photo ID: 6284524
    VIRIN: 200724-A-DN968-142
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden child care centers keep safety top of mind [Image 7 of 7], by Emily Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Wiesbaden child care centers keep safety top of mind
    USAG Wiesbaden child care centers keep safety top of mind
    USAG Wiesbaden child care centers keep safety top of mind
    USAG Wiesbaden child care centers keep safety top of mind
    USAG Wiesbaden child care centers keep safety top of mind
    USAG Wiesbaden child care centers keep safety top of mind
    USAG Wiesbaden child care centers keep safety top of mind

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Wiesbaden child care centers keep safety top of mind

    TAGS

    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT