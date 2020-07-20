Pfc. Isaac Thomas, assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, qualifies on the M249B Squad Automatic Weapon using a simulator at the Training Support Center at the Sagami General Depot, Japan, July 22, during the U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 23:10
|Photo ID:
|6284377
|VIRIN:
|200724-A-IT218-014
|Resolution:
|3740x2457
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USARJ Best Warrior Competition challenges NCOs, Soldiers [Image 14 of 14], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USARJ Best Warrior Competition challenges NCOs, Soldiers
LEAVE A COMMENT