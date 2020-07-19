Spc. Devonte Larry, assigned to U.S. Army Japan, takes apart an M9 pistol during the U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior Competition at Camp Zama, Japan, July 20. Staff Sgt. Jeremy Cannon, assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, serves as the grader.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 23:10 Photo ID: 6284376 VIRIN: 200724-A-IT218-013 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 8.97 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARJ Best Warrior Competition challenges NCOs, Soldiers [Image 14 of 14], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.