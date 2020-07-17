FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA DRY DOCK OPERATIONS

USNS Fall River (T-EPF 4), a Spearhead Class expeditionary fast transport ship, departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Dry Dock #5. The ship had been in dry dock for repairs since June 18. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Tetsuo Morita)

