    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA DRY DOCK OPERATIONS [Image 17 of 17]

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA DRY DOCK OPERATIONS

    JAPAN

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    USNS Fall River (T-EPF 4), a Spearhead Class expeditionary fast transport ship, departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Dry Dock #5. The ship had been in dry dock for repairs since June 18. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Tetsuo Morita)

