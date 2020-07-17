FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA DRY DOCK OPERATIONS

Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Dry Dock #5 caisson is opened as part of an undocking evolution for USNS Fall River (T-EPF 4), a Spearhead Class expeditionary fast transport ship, following its short time in dry dock for repairs. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuo Morita)

