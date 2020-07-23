Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh Change of Command Ceremony

200723-N-RB168-0061 PITTSBURGH (July 23, 2020) – Cmdr. Brandon Smith, from Sperry, Oklahoma, left, relieves Cmdr. Thomas McKeon as commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, during the change of command ceremony at the historic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum, July 23. NTAG Pittsburgh is one of 12 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups within the Navy Recruiting Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

