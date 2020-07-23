Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh Change of Command Ceremony

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    200723-N-RB168-0061 PITTSBURGH (July 23, 2020) – Cmdr. Brandon Smith, from Sperry, Oklahoma, left, relieves Cmdr. Thomas McKeon as commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, during the change of command ceremony at the historic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum, July 23. NTAG Pittsburgh is one of 12 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups within the Navy Recruiting Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 20:43
    Photo ID: 6284282
    VIRIN: 200723-N-RB168-0061
    Resolution: 6554x4681
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh Change of Command Ceremony
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh Change of Command Ceremony
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh Change of Command Ceremony
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh Commanding Officer Changes Hands

    TAGS

    #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #PITTSBURGH #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT