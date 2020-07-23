200723-N-RB168-0046 PITTSBURGH (July 23, 2020) – Tierney Smith pins on Cmdr. Brandon Smith’s command pin during the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh change of command ceremony. Smith relieved Cmdr. Thomas McKeon as the commanding officer of NTAG Pittsburgh. NTAG Pittsburgh is one of 12 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups within the Navy Recruiting Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

