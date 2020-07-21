Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Antietam Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Antietam Conducts Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    200721-N-VF045-2024
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 21, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the "Golden Falcons" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12, prepares to land on the flight deck aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

