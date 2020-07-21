200721-N-VF045-2011

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 21, 2020) Seaman Alexis Mendoza, from Laredo, Texas, stands by as landing safety enlisted for an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the "Golden Falcons" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12, on the flight deck aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 21:15 Photo ID: 6284276 VIRIN: 200721-N-VF045-2011 Resolution: 5568x3132 Size: 933.92 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: LAREDO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Antietam Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.