A vacation for some, testing for all

A medic with the Michigan National Guard Task Force 182nd performs no-cost COVID-19 tests for residents in Munising, Michigan. Those who chose to do so will get the results from their county health department after a week. (Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

